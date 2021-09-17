President Kovind, VP Naidu wish PM Modi on his 71st birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71st birthday and expressed that the Prime Minister continues to serve the nation.

The President also wished for long life and good health for Prime Minister.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnish Sevamahe'," posted Kovind on the Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished PM Modi on his birthday and said that the latter's exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation.

"My best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead!" tweeted the Vice President on Friday.

PM Modi is into the third year of his second consecutive term as Prime Minister.

PM Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence. (ANI)