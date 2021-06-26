President Kovind, wife board special train for his native place in UP's Kanpur

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Devi Kovind has boarded a special train from Safdarjung railway station for his native place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma were also present at the railway station.





It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent president will travel by train. This is the first time that Kovind will visit his birthplace after becoming the president, acoording to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The train will make two stop-overs, at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the president will interact with his old acquaintances from his school days and from early days of his social service, the statement said.

On June 28, the President will board the train at Kanpur Central railway station to reach Lucknow for his two-day visit to the state capital. On June 29, he will return to New Delhi on a special flight. (ANI)

