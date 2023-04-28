President Murmu accepts TN CM Stalin's invitation to inaugurate multi-super speciality hospital in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu accepted the invitation of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin to inaugurate the government multi-super speciality hospital built at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore at Guindy in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district, said a statement here on Friday.

According to the statement, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin today met President of India Droupati Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi and extended the invitation to inaugurate the Multi-Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy, Chennai. President of India has consented to inaugurate the hospital in Guindy, Chennai and to participate in the Centenary Celebrations at YMCA Ground, Nandanam on June 5, 2023."



The construction of the new 1000-bed hospital commenced in the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research Complex, Guindy was done at a cost of Rs.230 Crores, in an area of about 51,429 square meters with ground floor and six upper floors, the statement said.

The statement added, "Now, with the completion of the construction of this state-of-the-art hospital and the commencement of the celebration of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, CM invited the President of India to participate in the above events."

On the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar on June 3, 2021, CM Stalin announced, "A multi-super speciality hospital will be set up at the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research at Guindy". (ANI)

