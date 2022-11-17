President Murmu appoints Dr CV Ananda Bose as Governor of West Bengal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Dr CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal.

In an official statement from the President office, it was stated that Bose will be appointed from the date he assumes charge of his office.

