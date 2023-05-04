President Murmu arrives hometown in Odisha for first time after assuming office; receives warm welcome

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a warm reception by people at Badampahar in Odisha's Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district on Thursday as she came home nearly a year after her election as President of India.

The President was received by Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister of State Bishweswar Tudu upon her arrival.





President is on a 3-day visit to her home state Odisha.

During her visit, Murmu will visit Rairangpur, Pahadpur and Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district.

According to President's Secretariat, President Murmu will lay the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur on Thursday.

Subsequently, she will visit Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra where she will launch the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre.

On the same evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium. (ANI)

