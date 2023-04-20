President Murmu awards degrees, medals at Himachal Pradesh University convocation held after four years

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu awarded degrees and medals to students at the Himachal Pradesh University's 26th convocation ceremony which was held four years.

Among the 10 recipients of the gold medal, there were doctors and one woman police officer. Due to Covid, they waited a bit longer than usual for the ceremony. In fact, they waited four years to receive their degrees and awards. Now they are happy that they get it from none other than the person who holds the highest constitutional post in the country.

The doctors and the police officers were at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. These individuals had put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and well-being of the public. The dental and other doctors are happy to get the awards after a long wait of four years.

"I have been awarded a gold medal for a Bachelor of dental surgery, it is an excellent experience. I got a chance to meet the President of India. It is big deal. We were waiting for this since 2019 and after waiting for four years we got it," said Dr Akshay Sharma.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion, with the President of India congratulating and acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the awardees. She emphasized the importance of education and how it can play a significant role in shaping an individual's future as well as that of the nation.

"It is actually a proud moment for me and I would like to express my gratitude towards my parents, family, friends and my-in Laws who have been a constant source of positivity for me, they have encouraged me to dream big," said Goldmadlist Rupali Bhan

The President gave Gold Medals to 10 meritorious students including seven girls. A total of 99 Students were given Ph. D. degrees including 59 females and 40 males and 111 Gold medals were presented to 34 males and 77 females.

The doctors and serving police officers who received their degrees and awards at the ceremony expressed their joy and gratitude towards the President and the university. They spoke about the challenges they had faced during the pandemic and how receiving their degrees and awards had made them feel privileged and proud. (ANI)