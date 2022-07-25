President Murmu calls for 'speeding up efforts' to realize freedom fighters' vision of Independent India

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After assuming the highest constitutional office of the country, President Droupadi Murmu said that her being sworn in as President shows "poor in India can have dreams and also fulfil them."

In her first address to the country as President, She called for speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had for the citizens of Independent India.

"Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years - the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals - can see me as their reflection," she added.

Murmu said that the country has elected me as the President at a crucial time when India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. and said she is ready to welcome 'Amrit Kaal' with new thinking adding that the country is engaged in the making of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' by adopting many languages, religions, sects, food habits, lifestyles and customs.

"A few days from today, the country will complete 75 years of its independence. And today, in the 75th year of independence, I have been assigned this new responsibility. Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India," said Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office.

The President said that it is her great privilege to be given this responsibility at such a historic time when India is engaged with full vigour in realising its vision for the next 25 years.

She said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

Murmu is the youngest President of the country, who was born after India's independence. She is also the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest constitutional post of the country and the second woman President of India.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

President Mumru also received a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after being sworn in as the 15th President of India.



"Johar! Namaskar! I express my heartfelt gratitude to all Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies for electing me to the highest Constitutional post of India. Your vote for me is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country. I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I also happen to be the first President of the country who was born in independent India," she said.

Murmu said that the new development journey towards the bright future of India has to be undertaken by our collective efforts.

"We have to work at a fast pace in this Amrit Kaal to fulfil the expectations of our freedom fighters from the citizens of independent India. In these 25 years, the path to attain the goals of Amrit Kaal will proceed on two tracks - Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Kartavya (everyone's effort and everyone's duty). The new development journey towards the bright future of India has to be undertaken by our collective efforts, following the path of duty," she added.

The president further extended wishes to the Indian Army of the country to all the citizens of the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas in advance.

"We will be observing Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow i.e. July 26th. This day is a symbol of both the bravery and restraint of the Indian armed forces. Today, I extend my best wishes in advance to the armed forces of the country and to all the citizens," said the President.

Emphasizing her journey from a small village to the top position in the country, she said, "I started my journey of life from a small tribal village in Odisha in the eastern part of the country. From the background that I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my determination remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college. I belong to a tribal society. I have got the opportunity to rise from serving as a ward councillor to becoming the President of India. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy."

She said this is a tribute to the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house in a remote tribal area can reach the highest constitutional position in India.

"That I attained the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor person in India. My election is proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too. And it is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries and those who have been denied the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backwards and tribals are seeing their reflection in me," Murmu said.

She further said that this election of hers has blessings of the poor of the country and it reflects the dreams and potential of crores of women and daughters of the country.

Murmu said that this election of hers also shows the courage of today's youth of India who is ready to walk on new paths and shun the beaten tracks.

"Today I feel proud to lead such a progressive India. Today, I assure all fellow citizens especially youth of India and the women of India that their interests will be paramount for me while working in this position," she said.

"Before me is such a great legacy of the Presidency of India which has continuously strengthened the prestige of Indian democracy in the world. From the country's first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, stalwarts have adorned this post. Along with this post, the country has also entrusted me with the responsibility of representing this great tradition," she added.

She promised to discharge her duties with utmost sincerity adding that for her, the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the citizens will always be her source of energy.

Remembering the freedom struggle of the country, President said, "Our freedom struggle had prepared the roadmap for India's new journey as a nation. Our freedom struggle was a continuous stream of those struggles and sacrifices which had nurtured so many ideas and possibilities for an independent India. Pujya Bapu had resorted to Swaraj, Swadeshi, Swachhta and Satyagraha to show us the way for realising Indian cultural ideals."

She said countless personalities like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chandrashekhar Azad had taught us to keep national pride as paramount.

"Many brave women icons like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Gaidinliu and Rani Chennamma had taken to new heights the role of women's power in defending and building the nation. From Santhal revolution, Paika revolution to Kol revolution and Bhil revolution, all these revolutions had strengthened the tribal contribution in the freedom struggle," she said.

The President said we derived inspiration from the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda for social upliftment and patriotism.

"I am happy that many museums are being built across the country dedicated to the role of the tribal communities in our freedom struggle," said the President.

Murmu said in 75 years as a parliamentary democracy, India has carried forward the resolve of progress through participation and consensus.

"In our country full of diversities, we are engaged in the making of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' by adopting many languages, religions, sects, food habits, lifestyles and customs. This Amrit Kaal, which commences with the 75th year of our independence, is a period of new resolutions for India. Today I see my country inspired and ready to welcome this new era with new thinking. Today India is adding a new chapter of development in every field," she added.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said India has set a record of administering 200 crore doses of corona vaccine adding that the patience, courage and cooperation shown by the people of India in this entire battle is a symbol of our growing strength and sensitivity as a society.

She said India not only took care of itself in these difficult situations but also helped the world.

"I have had an active association with educational institutions, serving in various positions as a public representative and then as a governor. I have closely observed the enthusiasm and self-confidence of the youth of the country. Our revered Atal ji used to say that when the youth of the country progress, they not only create their own destiny but also shape the fate of the country. Today we are witnessing it come true," she said

She further added that moving ahead in every field - from 'Vocal for Local' to 'Digital India' - today's India, marching in step with the world, is all set for 'Industrial Revolution Four Point O' and said the youth of India has a big role in creating a record number of start-ups, in numerous innovations and in the adoption of digital technology in far-flung areas.

"In the past few years, a new energy has been infused in the country due to the decisions taken and policies formulated for women empowerment. I want all our sisters and daughters to be empowered more and more so that they continue to increase their contribution in every field of nation-building. I want to tell the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation for the India of the future. As the President of the country, I will always extend my full cooperation to you," she added.

She said that growth and progress mean continuously marching ahead, but equally important is awareness about one's past.

"Today, when the world is talking about a sustainable planet, the role of India's ancient traditions and sustainable lifestyle becomes more important. I was born in that tribal tradition which has lived in harmony with nature for thousands of years. I have realized the importance of forests and water bodies in my life. We take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence. This sensitivity has become a global imperative today," said Murmu.

The President said that with this spirit of the welfare of the world, she will always be ready to work with full devotion and dedication to live up to the trust you all have reposed in me.

"Let us all unite and move forward on the path of duty with a dedicated spirit to build a glorious and self-reliant India," she added.

On July 22, the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has officially declared the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Born in a Santali tribal family on June 30, 1958, in Uparbeda village coming under Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, she had her education from Bhubaneswar and went on to work first as a junior assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department from 1979 to 1983.

In 2015, Murmu became the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She also became the first woman tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as the governor of a state.

However, during her political journey, she faced several lows in her life. Her husband Shyam Charan Murmu, passed away in 2014. She also lost both of her sons all in a span of just four years.

President Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, for a five-year term. (ANI)