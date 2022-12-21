President Murmu condoles death of students in Noney bus accident in Manipur

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the deaths in a tragic bus accident in the Noney district of Manipur.

"Saddened to learn about the accident of a school bus carrying children in Noney district of Manipur. The loss of precious young lives is distressing. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nine students died while around 40 others were injured in a school bus accident on the Old Cachar Road in the Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the death of the students.



The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the bus accident from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Anguished by the loss of lives in Manipur's Noney district due to a tragic bus accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," tweeted Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," added PMO.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the injured students at a hospital in Imphal.

"We convey our condolences to all the victims. We request schools and colleges to not do any movement in the early morning and late evening. Governmnet decided to give an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the next of kin of victims," said CM N Biren Singh. (ANI)

