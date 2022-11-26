President Murmu congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C54 carrying 9 satellites

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the PSLV-C54 rocket carrying EOS-06 and eight nanosatellites.

"Congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of EOS-06 and 8 nano-satellites! PSLV C54 mission has successfully placed in orbits all 9 satellites. I also commend teams of India and Bhutan for the successful launch of the jointly developed satellite," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ISRO on Saturday successfully launched PSLV-C54 rocket carrying EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, and eight nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.



PSLV-C54 was launched from First Launch Pad (FLP) Sriharikota spaceport at 11.56 am in a two-hour multi-orbit launch mission. The primary payload onboard PSLV-C54 was the EOS-06. It will be separated in Orbit-1.

"Subsequently, Orbit change is planned by using two Orbit ChangeThrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2," read a statement by ISRO.

This is the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 24th Flight of the PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs.

Meanwhile, the India-Bhutan SAT, jointly developed by India and Bhutan was launched into space on Saturday by the ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The PSLV C54 carried the India-Bhutan SAT, along with India's Earth Observation Satellite -06 and other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, read the Ministry of External Affairs statement. (ANI)

