President Murmu hosts special guests at Amrit Udyan

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a stroll at the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the company of differently-abled students and visually impaired children.

President Murmu welcomed the specially-abled students to the garden at full bloom and also interacted with them. Amrit Udyan made special arrangements for the special guests and all preparations were made to ensure they did not face any hassle during their visit.

At Tactile Garden, the President interacted with visually impaired children and spent time with them.

Speaking to ANI, one of the students, said, "Before coming here, we didn't know anything about Amrit Udyan. However, we were told you can't touch the plants and flowers here. But coming here was an experience like no other. We took in the beautiful surroundings around us."

Sharing the experience of interacting with the President, a student, who came all the way from Odisha, told ANI, "I interacted with her in my mother tongue as she is from Odisha. I thanked her for making such special arrangements for us."



Amrit Udyan has drawn an estimated 10 lakh visitors this year since it was opened to the public by the President.

On March 5, President Murmu, along with Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, and judges of the HC visited the Amrit Udyan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The chief justice and judges of the Delhi HC visited Amrit Udyan on a special invitation by the President.

The gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, were bestowed a common name, 'Amrit Udyan', as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

One of the major attractions this year is the specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties, which are expected to bloom in phases. Visitors can scan QR codes in the gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant, or tree during their visit. (ANI)

