President Murmu inaugurates International Gita Mahotsav at Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Office of Chief Minister, Haryana wrote, "Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji inaugurates the International Gita Mahotsav-2022 at Kurukshetra."

The President was accompanied by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and other dignitaries.

During her visit, the President offered prayers at the Brahma Sarovar. The President visited the Shilp Udyan after offering oblations in the Havan-Yagya going on at the Brahma Sarovar. The President also visited the Haryana Pavilion at the International Gita Mahotsav.

The International Gita Mahotsav-2022 would continue till December 6. This year Uttarakhand has been selected as a partner state for enhancing the dimensions and popularity of the festival.



Several programmes are lined up for President's Haryana visit.

President Murmu will launch the health survey scheme of the Haryana government under the name of 'Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana'.

The E-Ticketing system of the Haryana Roadways State Transport will be launched by the President.

The President will also lay the foundation stone of the medical college to be built at a cost of Rs 1,090 crore in the Sirsa district. This 539-bed medical college will be built on about 22 acres, as per a statement by the Haryana government.

The Medical College is being established by Chief Minister Manohar Lal with the objective of giving further impetus to medical education and research and providing the best health services to the people in the state. (ANI)

