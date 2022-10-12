President Murmu interacts with women tea workers in Tripura, says they represent state's social diversity

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday interacted with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala and said that they represent the state's social diversity.

The President urged them to focus on education of their children, particularly girls.

"Delighted to interact with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala. They represent the state's social diversity and seem satisfied with welfare initiatives for them. I urged them to focus on the education of their children, particularly girls," the President said in a tweet.

President Murmu inaugurated Tripura Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone of the National Law University, Tripura.

In a special gesture, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded an all-women Guard of Honour by Tripura Police on her arrival in Agartala.

Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Chief Minister Manik Saha received the President on her arrival at Agartala.

President Murmu is visiting Tripura and Assam from October 12 to October 14.



In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Tripura at the Town Hall, Agartala.

On October 13, the President will flag off, from Agartala Railway Station, the special extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and the extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur.

On the same day, at IIT Guwahati, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Union Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Health and Family Welfare and Government of Assam.

"These include the Supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception and cultural programme, to be hosted in her honour at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

On Friday, the President will virtually inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Railways.

These include the launch of model Anganwadi Centers with modern facilities; and Mission Saubhagya; the inauguration of Rail-Fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar; two highway projects; foundation stones for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam and two highway projects and modern Cargo-cum-Coaching Terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati.

She will flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding upto Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya). (ANI)

