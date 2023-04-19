President Murmu lauds digitisation of audit process, but says tech can't replace need for human intervention

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed happiness at efforts to bring digitalization in the audit process, but said that technology cannot and should not replace the need for human intervention.

President Murmu said this in her address to a batch of officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) in Shimla on Wednesday.

Speaking on occasion, President Murmu said, "The recent launch of the One Indian Audit & Accounts Department One System (OIOS), a web-enabled IT application supporting multiple languages and a mobile app is a praiseworthy initiative in line with the vision of Digital India. Technologies such as blockchains, data analytics, virtual audit rooms etc. can be used widely to ensure transparency and compliance. But technology cannot and should not replace the need for human intervention. You, the young officers should understand the value of human touch and sensitivity towards issues concerning the nation and its citizens while taking decisions and implementing policies."

President Murmu reminded that the auditing should not be a fault-finding exercise but its primary objective should be to improve the processes and policies.

"You should ensure the highest levels of integrity and knowledge in professional and personal spheres. The primary objective of an audit should be to improve the processes and policies rather than to be a fault-finding exercise. Therefore, it is essential to communicate the audit recommendations with clarity and conviction. This will help reform and refine the public services and their delivery for the maximum benefit of the citizens", she said.



President also urged the young officers to maintain physical, mental and professional well-being so as to perform better in their personal and professional duties with more efficiency.

"You should always keep in mind the well-being of the citizens of the country and ensure fairness in your approach. You will be contributing in a big way to India's further ascent and development in Amrit Kaal. I would also urge you to maintain your physical, mental and professional well-being at all times to be able to perform your personal and professional duties with greater efficiency", she added.

President Murmu further said that the National Academy of Audit and Accounts has been training officers from India, Bhutan and Maldives, thus imparting the virtues of accountability and professionalism within the country and with the country's neighbours.

"I am confident that the elaborate training that you have undergone has primed your young minds to take up the responsibilities and challenges awaiting you in your professional domain", Murmu said.

Speaking on the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) in the country, President said, "IAAS has a widespread presence across the country. In order to achieve uniformity in financial reporting, accountability, and providing assurance to the organs of governance about the use of our public resources. Your service aids both central and state governments with their accounting and audit inputs which act as deterrents to deviations and as pointers for public policy formulation from time to time."

President Murmu further added that she was delighted to see that women officers constitute about 45 per cent of the group of officers present at the training. "The officer trainees represent different regions of the country and also have diverse educational backgrounds, which gives immense pleasure", she said.

She expressed the confidence that the skill sets gained by the officers during the training at the prestigious institutions of the country when paired with their diverse educational backgrounds would help them to perform their roles as accountants, auditors and advisors with greater understanding and effectiveness. She urged the officers to contribute positively through constructive criticism and critical thinking towards ensuring improvement and efficiency in the governance system. (ANI)

