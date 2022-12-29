President Murmu lays foundation stone for development of pilgrimage infrastructure at Bhadrachalam group of temples in Telangana

Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the development of pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam Group of Temples under PRASHAD scheme at Telangana's Bhadrachalam.

She inaugurated Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad -Telangana at Bhadrachalam and virtually inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, the President noted that the famous temples of Telangana are visited by lakhs of pilgrims.

She said that out of domestic and foreign tourists, a large number is of pilgrims.

"In this way, pilgrimage tourism has a huge contribution in enhancing domestic tourism. Tourism increases the livelihood opportunities and income of the people and also strengthens the local economy," she said.



She appreciated the Ministry of Tourism for giving a boost to spiritual and cultural tourism through the development of pilgrimage sites under the 'PRASHAD' scheme.

Noting that tribal people, especially from the Koya community, gather to offer prayers to Sammakka Saralamma, the President said that such festivals and gatherings strengthen social harmony.

"With these activities, our traditions continue to grow from generation to generation," she said.

She said that it is imperative to keep our culture, traditions and customs alive. She appreciated the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Telangana for organising this Sammelan.

The President said that active participation of women in all dimensions of progress is essential for the overall development of our society and country.

The President visited Ramappa Temple (Rudreshwara Temple) in the Warangal district where she laid the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure and the restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple. (ANI)

