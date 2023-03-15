President Murmu likely to visit West Bengal from March 27

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 15 (ANI): President Draupadi Murmu is likely visit to West Bengal on March 27, an official said on Wednesday.

"She will be on her two days visit to the state on March 27 and 28," the official told ANI.

He further said that the President would visit Shantiniketan on March 28.

However, before her visit to West Bengal, Murmu will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to 21, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

"On March 16, 2023, the President will visit INS Vikrant and present the President's Colour to INS Dronacharya in Kochi," the official said.



On March 17, 2023, the President will visit Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam.

"On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour in Thiruvananthapuram. At the civic reception function, the President will also inaugurate Kudumbashree@25 through Rachna: contemporary stories of women in Kerala; and 'Unnathi' for comprehensive development of Scheduled Tribe," it added.

On March 18, 2023, Murmu will pay tributes at Vivekananda Smarak and statue of Thiruvalluvar and visit the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari.

On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Kavaratti.

On March 19, 2023, the President will interact with members of Self Help Groups at Kavaratti. (ANI)

