President Murmu on 2-day MP visit from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from November 15.



She will participate as a Chief Guest at the Tribal Pride Day celebration at Lalpur in Shahdol on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on Tuesday. The President will also preside over the implementation of the Pesa Act in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.



She will also lay the foundation stone of two projects from Bhopal, virtually, in the evening.

The President will attend the Women's Self-Help Group Conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on November 16.





According to the schedule, the President will arrive at Jabalpur at 11:30am on November 15 and reach Shahdol at 12.25pm.

At 1,45pm, the President will participate in the Tribal Pride Day celebration at Lalpur in Shahdol. She will depart from Shahdol at 3pm, reach Jabalpur at 3.55pm and eventually arrive at Bhopal at 5:25pm.



President Murmu will virtually lay the foundation stone of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Ratapani, Aubedullaganj-Itarsi four-lane road project (NH-46) and Ministry of Defense's Maximum Microbial Containment Laboratory (BSL 4) at Defense Research and Development Institute, Gwalior from the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal at 6:30pm on Tuesday.



The President will attend a conference held by a women elf-help group at Motilal Nehru Stadium on November 16 at 11:30am.

She will leave for Delhi from Bhopal at 12:55pm. (ANI)

