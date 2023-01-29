President Murmu, PM Modi condole Odisha Health Minister's demise

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders across political spectrum mourned Odisha Health Minister Naba Das' demise who succumbed to his bullet injuries after being shot at near Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

The Odisha Minister breathed his last in Bhubaneswar hospital.

Das was shot at by police personnel earlier today following which he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar. He was attended by the specialist doctors at Apollo hospital, however, the Minister succumbed to his injuries.

"Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers," President of India tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the Minister's demise.

"Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who earlier visited the hospital where Das was admitted, condoled the demise and said that the late BJD leader had the love and respect of all people.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of state health minister and @bjd_odisha leader Naba Kishore Das. As a grassroots leader, he has the love and respect of all people irrespective of party opinion. It is an irreparable loss to the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Recalling his contributions as a minister, Patnaik said that his innovative things in the health sector made a difference in the lives of the common man.

"He has done many innovative things in the health sector to make a difference in people's lives. Also, as a leader, he has contributed immensely in strengthening the Biju Janata Dal. My condolences to the bereaved family members at such a sad time and may his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Patnaik also prayed for peace and tranquility of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family members.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mourned Das' demise and said, "I am saddened and saddened to hear the news that Odisha Health Minister Naba Das died in the hospital after being shot while attending a program in Brajrajnagar. What has happened to him has disturbed me."

Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister in the Odisha government said that he is shattered at the tragic news.



"I am shattered to know about the untimely demise of my younger brother, Western Odisha stalwart Hon'ble Health Minister Shri Naba Das. My deep condolences to his entire family, followers and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Swain tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also condoled the Minister's demise and said, "Deeply shocked and anguished by the unfortunate death of Odisha's Health Minister Thiru Naba Das. My sincere and deep condolences to his family, relatives and Hon'ble @CMO_Odisha."

Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and expressed shock over the incident.

"Deeply shocked to know about death of Hon'ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare in Government of Odisha Shri Naba Das allegedly in firing by a police officer. My condolences to his family, friends and followers," Singh tweeted.

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted, "Shocked & saddened to hear of the shooting death of Odisha Minister Shri Naba Das, allegedly by a cop who is his former personal security officer. Truly tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti."

Earlier, a team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on Das.

On operating it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, the officials said.

According to officials, the injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

Following the shooting incident, the Chief Minister directed the Crime Branch to take up the investigation into the matter, following which a team of Odisha Crime Branch headed by a senior police official proceeded to Brajarajnagar where state Health Minister Naba Das was shot at.

The team led by Additional Director General Arun Bothra left for the crime spot to inquire into the firing incident on Minister Naba Das.

Earlier, an eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao said that the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said.

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, the crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw police personnel running away after shooting from close range. Minister to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar," he added.

The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear. (ANI)

