President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The nation on Monday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital here.



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Others who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

The leaders also attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Raj Ghat.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will keep strengthening the country's resolve to strive for a developed India.



"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Gandhi and said that he inspired the country to make it Atmanirbhar.

"Millions of salutes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, who inspired us to make the country Atmanirbhar by following the path of indigenous and self-reliance. It would be a true tribute to Gandhi ji to adopt the ideas of cleanliness, indigenous and self-language of respected Bapu in the Amrit Kaal," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bowed down to Mahatma Gandhi in tribute and said that the path shown by him for world peace is relevant even today.

"I bow down to respected Bapu on his death anniversary and pay my humble tributes. The path shown by him for world peace and India's progress is very relevant even today. Due to his inspiration, the construction of a new and self-reliant India is progressing today," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda, in his tribute said that the Mahatma paved the way for peace and welfare of humanity through truth and non-violence.

"I bow down on his death anniversary to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who paved the way for peace and welfare of humanity through truth and non-violence. Your ideal life and welfare thoughts will always inspire us to serve the nation and society," Nadda tweeted roughly translated from Hindi).

Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. (ANI)

