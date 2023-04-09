President Murmu takes sortie for nearly 30 minutes in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a historic sortie in an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft for about 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley in Assam.

She took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

With this, President Murmu became the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie.

The aircraft flew at a height of about two kms above sea level and at a speed of about 800 kms per hour.

The President flew for about 30 mins covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley. The aircraft was flown by Gp Capt Naveen Kumar, CO of 106 Squadron.



Earlier in the day, the President was accorded a guard of honour at the station.

President Murmu was on a three-day state visit to Assam from April 5-8.

After taking the sortie, the President said that it is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, Air and Sea.

Later in the visitor's book, the President expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in which she said "It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, air and sea. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Tezpur for organising this sortie."

The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force (IAF). "She expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the IAF," the statement added.

The President's sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft is a part of her efforts to engage with the armed forces, as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. In March 2023, the President visited INS Vikrant and interacted with officers and sailors on board the indigenously built aircraft. (ANI)

