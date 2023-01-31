President Murmu to address 31st Foundation Day of National Commission for Women tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will address the 31st Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the theme of the programme is 'Sashakt Nari Sashakt Bharat' aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the stories of women who have excelled and paved their journey to leave a mark.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai will also be present at the occasion.



The National Commissions, State Commissions for Women, Embassies, dignitaries from the legal fraternity, Departments of Women and Child Development, MLAs, University and college teaching faculty and students, senior officials from the police department, military and paramilitary officials, National and State Legal Services Authority, members of the NCW advisory Committee, ex-Chairpersons and Members of the Commission and NGOs will be a part of the event.

The Commission is organizing a two-day event to celebrate its 31st Foundation Day from January 31 to February 1.

On the second day, a panel discussion will be held with extraordinary women who have led the path of inspiration and empowerment for several others. Through this discussion, the Commission aims to provide a platform with diverse and varied exchange of dialogue focusing around gender equality in decision-making and leadership roles of women belonging to different socio-economic backgrounds.

NCW was founded in January 1992 as a statutory body under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990. It was established to review the constitutional and legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate the redressal or grievances and advise the government on policy matters affecting women. (ANI)

