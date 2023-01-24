President Murmu to address nation on eve of 74th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

"The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs. on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs. onwards on its respective regional networks," the statement added.

The Nation will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26.

The celebrations include the traditional march past at Kartavya Path comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces; tableaux display by the States and Central Ministries/Departments; cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally.

This time, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest of the 74th Republic Day celebrations. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five Ministers and senior officials.



Notably, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year. Egypt has also been invited as a 'Guest Country' during India's G20 Presidency.

Many new events are being organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations this year.

A military contingent of the Egyptian Army will march in India's Republic Day parade on January 26. The Egyptian military contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade.

These include Military Tattoo and Tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of Military and Coast Guard bands at the National War Memorial; an All-India School Band Competition; a Drone Show and projection mapping during Beating the Retreat ceremony.

As part of Republic Day celebrations and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (celebrated as Parakram Diwas), a Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival 'Aadi-Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' will be held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on January 23-24. The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the event, with Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency. It will witness 10 Military Tattoo performances and 20 Tribal Dances, said the Ministry of Defence.

Over 1,200 performers are fine-tuning their art forms each day in rehearsals with their unique and colourful costumes, headdresses, musical instruments and rhythmic dance beats. The traditional dance forms to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada.

The Indian Armed Forces will showcase Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts. 20 Tribal dance troupes from all across the country will perform during the military tattoo event. Approximately 60,000 spectators are expected to attend the event. (ANI)

