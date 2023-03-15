President Murmu to dedicate to nation technical books translated into Malayalam on March 17

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will dedicate the Technical Books of Diploma and Engineering, which have been translated into Malayalam by Digital University Kerala (DUK), to the nation at a function at Uday Palace Convention Centre, Kowdiar on March 17, an official release on Tuesday informed.

According to the release, the translation is in alignment with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), which has initiated the translation of technical books into 12 regional languages, including Malayalam.

"The objective is to impart education in our mother tongue so as to enhance creativity, and critical thinking among students and to ensure improved understanding and teaching-learning outcomes," the release read.



Digital University, Kerala has been identified as the Nodal Centre for the translation work in Malayalam for 20 courses in the first year, as well as 11 Diplomas and 9-degree level. The books are based on outcome-based learning, real-life examples and as per the AICTE model curriculum of Engineering and Technology 2018, the release stated.

Further, according to the release, professors from various colleges in Kerala have been identified as translators and reviewers.

"Malayalam is the fourth Indian language in which the first-year course textbooks have been released. Currently, 42 books on second-year engineering are under translation. There are more than 100 faculty members as Translators and Reviewers, along with a team of 10 members of the Virtual Resource Centre for Language Computing (VRCLC) of Digital University Kerala," it read.

This ambitious project is being undertaken under the leadership of Prof. Elizabeth Sherly, DUK.

President Murmu will release the books by handing over the first copy to Dr Saji Gopinath, vice chancellor of Digital University, Kerala, stated a press release by the Digital University. (ANI)

