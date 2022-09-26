President Murmu to lay foundation stone of NIV in Bengaluru tomorrow

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Virology at Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya tweeted, "President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Virology at Bengaluru tomorrow. It will feature state-of-the-art facilities, undertake dedicated research on regional priority diseases & play a critical role in improving health outcomes."



Last week, ANI reported that the government will start a network of regional BSL-3 labs to brace for future pandemics.

"At the time of any disease outbreak, it is important to step up quick surveillance and ensure timely diagnosis. The government of India is working towards developing four virology regional biosafety labs BSL- 3 and ICMR-NIV Pune will be steering the project and research work. These labs will work as regional labs and ICMR-NIV Pune will look after their research work," official sources told ANI.

The centre lab will be at Jabalpur, the Northeast lab will be at Dibrugarh, the lab for the North will be at Mohali and for South in Bangalore.

"These labs will be physical labs and will be useful for future preparedness if any disease outbreak or Pandemic is reported in future as strengthening of lab infrastructure is crucial and will help spread and detection of virus faster. The project of these labs comes under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health infrastructure Mission (PM- ABHIM)," added the official sources. (ANI)

