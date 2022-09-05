President Murmu to present National Award to Teachers today

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will confer "National Awards to Teachers 2022", on the occasion of Teachers' Day today.

This year, 46 teachers from different parts of the country have been selected for the prestigious award. The selected teachers are from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.

The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi from 11 am onwards and will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education.

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.

"#OurTeachersOurPride: Thanking our teachers for spreading the light of knowledge. Today, President Droupadi Murmu will honour the finest teachers from across the country with NAT2022, from 11 am onwards," the Ministry of Education said in a tweet.

President Murmu on Sunday also extended her greetings on the eve of Teacher's Day.

"On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country," an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting President Murmu.



Terming former President Dr S Radhakrishnan an inspiration for all the teachers, President Murmu said, "This occasion marks the birth anniversary of the great teacher-philosopher and former President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan. I pay my humble tributes to him. He is an inspiration for all teachers who try to instil, in addition to knowledge, human values in the students."

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

The Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary.

The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country. (ANI)

