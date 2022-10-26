President Murmu to present Silver Trumpet to President's Bodyguard on Oct 27

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will present the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard (PBG) at a ceremony to be held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 27.

In the one-and-half-hour-long ceremony, the PBG will accept President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.

The presentation parade shall be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the PBG.

Professionally honed with precision and trained to perfection, the horsemen will display a variety of traditional Indian equestrian skills followed by the horses trotting in line with the music of the military band.

An official release said the event will showcase the synchronous perfection in training, balance and ceremonial deportment of both the horse and the rider.

Being the President of India's own troops, the PBG has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army, privileged to carry the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.

The release said people interested in witnessing the special show and the ceremony may register on the website www.presidentofindia.gov.in as limited number of seats are available on first come first serve basis. (ANI)