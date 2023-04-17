President Murmu to visit Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21, 2023, said an official release on Monday.

According to the release, the President will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.



Informing about the President's plan, the release said, "On April 18, the President will inaugurate a Tulip Garden at Mashobra. On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

Later on April 19, 2023, the President will interact with the officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla. She will also grace the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla.

On April 20, 2023, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. Later, she will host an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas. The Rashtrapati Niwas will be opened for public viewing on the same day." (ANI)

