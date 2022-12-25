President Murmu visits Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi, offers prayers ahead of Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi a day before Christmas and offered prayers for the welfare of humanity.

The President also took part in the celebrations.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi a day before Christmas. The children sang Christmas carols. The President offered prayers for the progress and welfare of humanity. She participated in celebrations and spent time with children," the President of India tweeted on Saturday.

According to an official release, President Murmu sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas.



In a message, the President said, "I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Christmas."

This festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind. On this day we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the people on the eve of Christmas.

"I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to all on the pious occasion of Christmas. Jesus Christ showed us the path of love, empathy and kindness, that make our life virtuous and bring tolerance and harmony in society, which may eventually lead to lasting peace in the World," he tweeted.

"As we celebrate Christmas with joy and piety, let us strive for a harmonious, tolerant and peaceful society," the Vice President added. (ANI)

