President, PM Modi condole demise of Syeda Anwara Taimur, Assam's sole woman chief minister

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Syeda Anwara Taimur who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 84.

"Anguished to hear about the demise of Syeda Anwara Taimur, former Chief Minister of Assam. She remained committed to serving people at the grassroots and made noteworthy contributions to the development of Assam. Condolences to her family, friends and associates," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolence at the demise of former Chief Minister, the only woman to assume the position in the state.



"Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM, Syeda Anwara Taimur Ji. Her contributions towards Assam's development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace." the PMO tweeted.

Condolences were also expressed by the current Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Syeda Anwara Taimur. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family members and well-wishers," Sonnowal tweeted.

A four-time Congress MLA, Taimur who fought her first election in 1972 was chief minister from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981.

In 1988, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. In 2011, the veteran leader left the Congress and joined the All India United Democratic Front. (ANI)

