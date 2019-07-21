President Ram Nath Kovind (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) (File photo)

President, PM, other leaders condole demise of ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:58 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg, who passed away at 82 following a short illness.
Garg breathed his last at 7:30 am at a private hospital, his family said in a statement.
"Sad to learn of the passing of Shri Mange Ram Garg, a very senior politician and dedicated, grassroots leader in Delhi. His service to the people, particularly in the national capital, will be cherished. My condolences to his family members and many well-wishers," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.
Prime Minister also took to the micro-blogging site and said Garg's demise was saddening and his thoughts are with his family.
"Leaders like Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji are assets for any party. They work selflessly at the grassroots and touch the lives of several people through various community service initiatives. The good work Garg Ji did would continue to be remembered for years," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
He said that Garg had played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi.
"Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," his another tweet read.
Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, the BJP working president JP Nadda said Garg's demise is an "irreparable loss" to the party.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed heartfelt condolences to Garg's family members. "Sad to hear about the death of former Delhi BJP president and senior leader Shri Mange Ram Garg ji. May his soul rest in peace and god give strength to the family to bear his irreparable loss," he tweeted in Hindi.
"His body will be donated to a hospital according to his wish," the family said.
Garg, who was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2003. (ANI)

