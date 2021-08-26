President President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Lucknow on Thursday.



"Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath receiving President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Lucknow", tweeted Kovind.

Sources said that the President will also visit Ayodhya in a special train by Indian Railways on August 29. The train will have all the facilities like free WiFi, a separate office for the President, and others.

The Indian Railways has also taken extra security measures which have to be followed strictly. (ANI)

