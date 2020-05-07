President Ram Nath Kovind condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam mishap

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed grief on the demise of people in Visakhapatnam gas mishap and expressed confidence that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control.

"Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all," the President of India tweeted.

"I am confident that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest," it added.

Seven people have been killed in the mishap so far, while 120 people have been hospitalised, the police have informed. Styrene gas leakage had occurred at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning. (ANI)