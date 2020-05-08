President Ram Nath Kovind condoles deaths of migrant labourers in Aurangabad mishap

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has condoled the deaths of migrant labourers who were killed in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday morning.

"Saddened beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in the railway track accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured," the President tweeted (translated from Hindi).

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

The migrant labourers, who had been walking for several kilometres, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the mishap occurred, the railway officials said.

They were native of Madhya Pradesh working in SRG Company, Jalna in Maharashtra. (ANI)