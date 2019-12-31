President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on New Year's eve

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of New Year.

In a message, Kovind said: "On the eve of the New Year, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians and the global community."

He further said that the dawn of the new year and the new decade is an occasion for people to commit themselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate.

"This is also an apt occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. May the New Year bring joy and prosperity in your lives!" he said.


