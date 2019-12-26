President Ram Nath Kovind lauds Vivekananda as confluence of diversity

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari will further Swami Vivekananda's stature as a confluence of diversity.

While addressing a gathering at Vivekananda Kendra for a two-day event, the President said: ''The Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Kendra are among those few spots which are naturally endowed with an ambience of extraordinary serenity. They bring the unquiet mind to rest and lead it to ponder perennial questions."

"Less than a year after his Kanyakumari experience, on the historic day of 11th September 1893, Swamiji made his epoch-making speech in the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago," he added.

In the presence of religious leaders from around the world, Kovind said that he was proud to belong to a religion, which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance.

"I am sure many of you are familiar with the campaign that preceded the construction of the Vivekananda Rock memorial. This monument was made possible by the untiring efforts of Eknath Ranade, who mobilised the entire nation for the project," said Kovind.

"Over the last fifty years, it has inspired countless visitors, especially youth of this country, too lofty ideals," he said.

Amid his speech, President Kovind also informed that the Vivekananda Rock Memorial was inaugurated on September 2, 1970, by then President V V Giri. (ANI)

