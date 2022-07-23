President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on eve of demitting office tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7 pm on Sunday on the eve of demitting office, an official statement informed on Saturday.

The address will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital.

Notably, the tenure of the outgoing President is coming to an end on July 24. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament.



Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office to her.

To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India.

Droupadi Murmu, who was BJP-led NDA's candidate in the Presidential election defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Droupadi Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021. (ANI)

