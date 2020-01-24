President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation on January 25

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): On the eve of the 71st Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation.

His address will be broadcasted from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, according to a release by the PIB.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, according to the release. (ANI)

