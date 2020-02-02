President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate annual 'Udyanotsav' on Feb 4

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The famed Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open to the public with a display of various fauna and flora as President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the annual "Udyanotsav" on February 4 .

"President Kovind will inaugurate the annual "Udyanotsav" of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 04, 2020. The Mughal Gardens to open for the general public from Feb 5 to March 08 between 10 am to 4 pm," President of India wrote on Twitter.

The 15-acre gardens will be thrown open for visitors after the President inaugurates the annual garden festival 'Udyanotsav' at the presidential residence on the said date.

Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from February 5 to March 8 and the Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As in previous years, a small beautified cactus corner with interesting varieties of cactus and succulents has been landscaped. An exhibition stall will also showcase organic fresh vegetables and fruits grown in the President's Estate Organic Farm. (ANI)

