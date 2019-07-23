President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Kargil war memorial on July 26

Drass (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the war memorial in Drass on Friday to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the memorial on July 20.

Preparations by the Indian Army are in full swing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.



The war memorial has around 500 tombstones with the name of soldiers inscribed in them.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. (ANI)

