Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday reached Kochi, where he was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
"Honourable Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Reshma Arif received President of India Ram Nath Kovind Ji at Kochi," Kerala Governor tweeted. (ANI)
President reaches Kochi, received by Kerala Governor
ANI | Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:21 IST
