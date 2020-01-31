President reaches Parliament for Budget session

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Parliament on Friday for addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament, ahead of the Budget Session.

He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with other Union Ministers.

President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3 (ANI)

