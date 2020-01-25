President refers to Preamble, says people have power to decide country's collective future

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday referred to the Preamble of Constitution and said though legislature, executive and judiciary were the three organs of modern state and yet people comprise the state on the ground and have the real power to decide the country's collective future.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind said the Constitution came into effect on January 26 seven decades ago but the date had acquired special significance even before that.

Noting that the modern state comprises the three organs - legislature, executive and judiciary, he said they are necessarily interlinked and interdependent.

"Yet, on the ground, the people comprise the State. 'We the People' are the prime movers of the Republic. With us, the people of India rests the real power to decide our collective future," Kovind said.

The President said the people had embarked on a journey as a Republic on January 26.

"Having resolved to attain 'Purna Swaraj', our people had been celebrating 'Purna Swaraj Day' every January 26 from 1930 to 1947. That is why, in 1950 we embarked our journey as a Republic on the 26th January, affirming to the principles laid down in our Constitution" he said. (ANI)