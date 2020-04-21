President Secretariat's employee tested COVID-19 positive had indirect link to another infected patient

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The employee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan who was tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday had an indirect link with a COVID-19 patient.

"A COVID-19 positive patient from Central Delhi, who was neither an employee of the President's Secretariat nor a resident of the President's Estate, had expired on April 13 with co-morbidities at BL Kapoor Hospital, New Delhi," said a statement released from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The statement further said, "After contact tracing of the deceased, it was found that a family member of an employee of the President's Secretariat had been in contact with the deceased."

After the employee of President's Secretariat was confirmed COVID-19 positive, as many as 125 families have been advised to remain in self-isolation.

Till now, over 2000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 18,601, of which 14,759 are active cases and 3,252 have recovered/migrated. As many as 590 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

