President summons Rajya Sabha to meet on Jan 31

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on January 31.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Friday, 31 January 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 3 April 2020," reads an official statement.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 3.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on February 1.

As per sources, the first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second one from March 2 to April 3. (ANI)

