President to visit Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh from February 28 to March 2 and address two convocations.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan release said the President will address the first convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi on February 28. He will visit Vikas Bharti at Bishunpur in Gumla the next day.

The President will deliver the convocation address at the Guru Ghasidas University at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on March 2. (ANI)

