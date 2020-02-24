President Trump leaves for New Delhi from Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Having visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, US President Donald Trump left for New Delhi on Monday evening.

President Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, had arrived in Agra to visit Taj Mahal earlier in the day.

During their Taj Mahal visit, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appreciated the grandeur of the 17th-century monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Assisted by a guide, the couple took a stroll, holding hands, at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner too posed for pictures at the monument.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" Trump wrote in the visitor's book.

In spite of the long and tiring day participating in a range of engagements, from the roadshow to addressing a mammoth crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President was seen taking immense interest during the visit to the Taj, asking a lot of questions to the guide accompanying them.

Trump was supposed to leave at around 5 pm, however, he stayed beyond the scheduled time.

In Delhi, Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He will also attend delegation-level talks on defence and trade cooperation between the two countries with Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)