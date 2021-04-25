President, Union Ministers greet nation on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and urged people to follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 through collective discipline.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavira showed humanity a new path through the ideals of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' and 'Jiyo aur Jeene Do.' Let us all follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 on the basis of collective discipline," the President said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir Ji, the eternal symbol of renunciation, austerity, truth and non-violence, paved the way for the welfare of the entire human race with his education full of karma primacy. His life and his thoughts will always guide us," Shah tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also wished the countrymen on Mahavir Jayanti.

Goyal in a tweet said, "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. His life devoted to non-violence, mercy, sacrifice, and austerity, and his thoughts will always inspire the society."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his wishes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and tweeted, "Ahimsa Paramo Dharma. Best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti."

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir.

The festival is marked with prayers and fasting. (ANI)