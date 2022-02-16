President, Vice President condole demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday night in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

President Kovind said that Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer and his songs found popularity not only in India but abroad.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for a long time. Condolences to his family and fans," Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted President in a tweet.

Extending condolences to Lahiri's family and followers, Naidu said that the country has lost yet another veteran singer and composer.

"In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!" the Vice President said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of the singer and said that Bappi Lahiri's death is an irreparable loss to the music world.

"Eminent singer-composer Bappi Lahiri ji has passed away. He made a global recognition with his unique voice and amazing music. People of all ages were fans of his tunes. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world. May God rest the departed soul, condolences to the family members," said the Lok Sabha speaker.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalized in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm," he said in the statement.

Bappi Da's last Bollywood song was 'Bankas' for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'. (ANI)