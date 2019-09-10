President, Vice President greet people on Onam

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Onam.

The President said that Onam, which coincides with the harvest season, brings with it optimism for the future and gratitude for nature's bounty.

"On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens and, especially to our brothers and sisters of Kerala in India and abroad," he said.

"May this auspicious harvest festival, which underlines the importance of agriculture in our country, inspire us to work for the progress and prosperity of our nation," he added.

In his message, the Vice President said Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of the legendary King of Kerala, Mahabali, whose reign is believed to have brought peace and prosperity to the kingdom.

He said the colourful festival of flowers is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya'.

Naidu said Onam is a celebration of material prosperity as well as values of honesty, integrity, kindness, sacrifice, and contentment and represents the surrendering of the human ego and the attainment of inner peace.

"May this joyous festival usher in a new era of peace, prosperity and happiness in our country. I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Onam," he said. (ANI)

