Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents 'evil philosophy' of India, says Congress leader Ajoy Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday alleged that NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India".

She should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi."

The Congress leader alleged that the condition of the Scheduled Castes has become "worse", despite Ram Nath Kovind becoming President.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar alleged, "Yashwant Sinha is a good candidate, and Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents the evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities are happening on SCs. Modi government is fooling people."

From 2003 to 2018, there has been an increase of 70 per cent of attacks on tribal society in Gujarat and action has been taken against only 5 per cent of the culprits, he stated.

BJP has always been adopting an anti-tribal policy, he further stated.

"Congress under the Forest Rights Act, Rajiv Gandhi strengthened the tribal society by passing the law," he added.



Kumar's remarks on Murmu drew a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hours after the statement, Ajoy Kumar clarified that he has an issue with NDA's views and that is what he commented on. He also said that Murmu is a good woman.

Further, he alleged that Amit Malviya, who is the BJP IT cell in charge is sending doctored videos. "A 1-minute vid has been cut to 17 seconds and misrepresented," he claimed.

Murmu also has the support of the YSR Congress Party, BJD and Akali Dal.

The Congress-led opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential election on July 18.

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.

The voting for the next President of India will start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21. (ANI)

