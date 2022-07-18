Presidential election: Manmohan Singh arrives in wheelchair to cast vote, garners social media attention

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The pictures and videos of former Prime Minister and Congress MP Manmohan Singh reaching Parliament in a wheelchair to cast his vote for the presidential election 2022 on Monday are being widely shared on social media.

"Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and Congress leader, casts his vote in the Parliament for the 16th Presidential election in a wheelchair. Long Lives Singhji, Long Lives India!," a Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user poured heartfelt wishes and wrote, "Even after being ill, came to vote and explained the value of one vote."

"This man who once stood tall in all adversaries and made India reach great heights from utter chaos and uncertainties is today wheel-chair bound. My heart cried seeing this great man like this. But then life is like this. History will be kinder to him surely. #ManmohanSingh," wrote another user of the micro-blogging site.

Singh, 89, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were reportedly among the first few electors to cast their vote in the initial two hours of the presidential poll. When Singh reached the ballot box, he was helped by officials to get up from his wheelchair and cast his vote.

Notably, Singh took a leave for the entire Winter Session of Parliament last year on health grounds. The veteran Congress leader and the two-time former prime minister were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on October 13 last year after he complained of weakness following a fever. He was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

It is worth mentioning that in February this year, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cast his vote in Jaswantnagar, Saifai during the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as well.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote in Parliament as voting for the presidential election began today morning in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Polling began at 10 am at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies with MPs and MLAs casting their votes to elect the 15th President of India. The voting process will conclude at 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on July 21.

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all members of Parliament to make the session fruitful and productive by holding discussions and debates with an open mind.

"There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament.

The Prime Minister also briefed about the upcoming Presidential and Vice-Presidential polls.

PM Modi said, "This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation."

The Presidential Election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Highlighting the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said, "This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of August 15 and coming 25 years - when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced today and will continue till August 12.

Price rise, Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)